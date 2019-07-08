HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 good boys and girls filled the Big Sandy Superstore Arena this weekend with lots of fur, treats and smelly kisses during the 103rd and 104th Huntington Kennel Club dog show.
The two weekend shows attracted pups and their owners from all over the United States to participate in all breed shows, confirmation, obedience trials and rally trials.
Dr. Becky Wolfer, of Huntington, has been doing obedience and rally trials with her Bouviers des Flaudres. Her oldest, Jahiera, is the No. 1 rally bouvier in the country and was the first of her breed to gain the title of rally champion. Bouviers are "off-breeds" in the obedience and rally world, meaning they aren't a typical breed in that category.
"There are several forms of obedience. There's regular obedience, then there's rally obedience," Wolfer explained. "It's basically how well does the dog behave doing certain events or commands. The judge has the ideal of what he or she wants done, then the dog does it. Anything from heeling next to you, sitting next to you, picking up an article that the handler has last touched, jumping. It's more on how smart the dog is and how well you work together as a team."
Confirmation, on the other hand, is more based on what the dog looks like.
Huntington Kennel Club Vice President Cindy Miller shows whippets. Miller said she started showing dogs with her dad, a past president of the club, when she was 10, participating in the junior shows. She took a break while she raised a family but about four years ago got back into the game.
Miller said as puppies, you work with your dog every day to train them but that eases up a bit as they get older. The time spent forms a bond between dog and handler.
"They become like your babies," Miller said.
"All three of mine sleep in bed with me," Wolfer added.
The bond formed with other dog lovers adds to the experience.
"You become a family," Wolfer said. "You cheer for each other. You help each other. Even though you are competing against each other, you want each other to succeed and do well. It's real good comradery. I've got some real good friendships I've developed. We show obedience and rally together. It's great."
The Huntington Kennel Club meets every third Wednesday at the Westmoreland Women's Club. Miller said anyone interested in starting showing dogs can reach out to any member of the club and come to meetings. More information about the club can be found at www.huntingtonkennelclub.net.
