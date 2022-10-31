Susan Fabry carries the McCracken clan tartan in the procession as Enslow Park Presbyterian Church conducts the 19th annual “Kirkin o’ the Tartans” during their Reformation Sunday worship service on Sunday in Huntington.
Rev. David Richards delivers the Call to Worship as Enslow Park Presbyterian Church conducts the 19th annual “Kirkin o’ the Tartans” during their Reformation Sunday worship service on Sunday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church celebrated its 19th annual “Kirkin’ of the Tartans” service Sunday morning at the church at 1338 Enslow Blvd.
The worship service began with a processional of acolytes, beadle, ministers, choir, bagpiper, drummer and the tartans as they enter through the front doors of the church into the sanctuary for worship.
The service celebrates Presbyterians’ rich Scottish heritage and highlights both diversity and unity within the church and community.
Pastor John Yeager and Rev. David Richards led the service that included Scottish prayers, liturgy and hymns.
The ceremony stems from an old Scottish rite in which the clans brought their tartans to the church to be blessed. Dr. Peter Marshall, pastor of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., and chaplain of the U. S. Senate, developed the modern ceremony in 1941. His purpose was to show the unity of the people of the United States in the face of threats of war in Europe. Since then, the ceremony has come to symbolize unity amid diversity in all walks of life and is celebrated in churches across the country, including an annual service at the Washington National Cathedral.
A reception honoring the departure of music director John Campbell followed the service.
