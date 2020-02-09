HUNTINGTON — Though it’s still a few weeks before New Orleans transforms for the annual street celebration, Huntington was ready to party Saturday night for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation’s annual Mardi Gras fundraiser.
The event turned the St. Mary’s Center for Continuing Education into Bourbon Street for the night, featuring live music, seafood and, of course, drinks.
Proceeds from the party benefit the orchestra and the Cabell Huntington Hospital Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Samaritan Fund, which helps pay for specific needs, like wigs, prosthetics or even cab fare to the hospital for treatment, of individual cancer patients who are having trouble making ends meet.
To donate to the fund, visit www.edwardsccc.org/make-a-gift/.