Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University wrapped up its 2020 Week of Welcome for first-time students Sunday with its annual freshman soccer tournament.

The three-on-three event began at 4 p.m. on the field outside of the Marshall Rec Center. Students, who had the option to choose their own teams, played until it was completed.

Proper distancing and masks were required for the free event, and the game was just one of many WOW activities put on throughout the week to make new students feel more comfortable.

Classes at the university begin Monday, Aug. 24, for both remote and face-to-face learning.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.