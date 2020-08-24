HUNTINGTON — Marshall University wrapped up its 2020 Week of Welcome for first-time students Sunday with its annual freshman soccer tournament.
The three-on-three event began at 4 p.m. on the field outside of the Marshall Rec Center. Students, who had the option to choose their own teams, played until it was completed.
Proper distancing and masks were required for the free event, and the game was just one of many WOW activities put on throughout the week to make new students feel more comfortable.
Classes at the university begin Monday, Aug. 24, for both remote and face-to-face learning.