The holiday season can be tough when you are missing someone from the table, so the residents of Ceredo and Kenova gather each year to remember those who are no longer with them to bring community to what could be lonely time for some.
The 13th annual Kenova Memorial Christmas Tree Lighting took place Monday at the Kenova United Methodist Church.
The tree, which is illuminated by more than 10,000 lights, is a 32-foot-tall Fraser fir planted in 1995 by the Kenova Beautification Committee.
Designating the tree as a memorial was the idea of Charlotte Webb, whose son, Michael, died in a car accident in 2005. The tree now honors hundreds of loved ones each year.