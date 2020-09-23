Essential reporting in volatile times.

Annual Middle Eastern Dinner canceled due to virus

HUNTINGTON — Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Holy Spirit Orthodox Christian Church, 1 Woodhaven Drive, Huntington, has canceled the 2020 annual Middle Eastern Dinner, which is usually held each October.

For 50 years, the church has served the Tri-State community a taste of this traditional cuisine that has been handed down by generations of cooks who trace their families’ lineage to what is today Lebanon and Syria.

Plans for the 2021 dinner will be announced when it is safe to again have large gatherings.

