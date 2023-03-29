HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Department of Political Science will present the Annual Paul D. Stewart Lecture, featuring Amelia Pridemore, an assistant professor of political science at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The lecture, “Post-Reality Outlaw Citizenship: How ‘Regular People’ can fall for — and take direct action based on — lies,” will take place at 3 p.m. Friday in the Drinko Atrium.
Pridemore is in her fourth year in a tenure-track position at Minnesota State University. She specializes in “outlaw citizenship,” often confrontational and nontraditional citizen participation, music and entertainment policy and qualitative research methods.
According to Pridemore, outlaw citizenship, or nontraditional citizen participation such as protests, have buildups that are not rooted in reality.
