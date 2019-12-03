HUNTINGTON — Huntington Dance Theatre will perform its 39th annual production of “The Nutcracker” at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards Playhouse at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
A pre-show gala with refreshments will be held one hour before each performance in the Playhouse lobby, and admittance is included in the performance ticket price.
The cast includes students from Huntington Dance Theatre, ages 4 and up, along with special guest artists Frederick Ocansey, Curtis Johnson and Will Meadows.
Tickets can be purchased through the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse Box Office for $25 for adults and $20 for children and seniors. The phone number is 304-696-ARTS (2787).
Huntington Dance Theatre is one of the oldest non-profit dance studios and companies in the Tri-State. The studio offers full or partial need-based scholarships for students in need of tuition assistance. Anyone interested in supporting artistic opportunities for local children and teens can donate to the “Partnering for a Pointe” scholarship fund, c/o Huntington Dance Theatre, 825 4th Ave., Huntington WV 25701.
For information on these events or a list of class offerings and schedules for 2020, call Megan Catalogna at 304-522-4230.