MILTON — In the year of COVID-19, many popular annual events have been either tweaked or canceled.
This year’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade was done in reverse Sunday.
No, the floats did not travel backward. Instead, parade participants parked themselves along concession row at Pumpkin Park in Milton, and parade-watchers drove past, waved and collected candy.
“I’ve gotten a lot of great comments, and the turnout is triple of where I thought it would be, so I’m thrilled,” said Cindy Hinkle, president of the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival.
The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Board already voted July 7 to cancel this year’s festival.
“With social distancing and everything, we could have only had about a third of the people on the Fairgrounds, and it would have bankrupted the festival to try and operate on that scale,” Hinkle said. “My husband and I have been involved with this for over 20 years. For 20 years we have lived the first week of October right here, so we didn’t know what we were going to do with ourselves.”
Hinkle said the festival’s cancellation impacts more than just Milton.
“Our vendors and concessionaires come from all over the United States. That’s their livelihood,” she said. “They are making their wares in the hopes of having somewhere to go and sell them, so it really concerns me. ... Although we are in the process of planning next year’s festival in 2021, we’re already looking toward 2022 as well.”
The board hopes to do more virtual activities in lieu of the festival. For more information, follow them on Facebook at West Virginia Pumpkin Festival.
“We are hoping that as soon as the restrictions lighten up, we can get back to work,” Hinkle said. “We’re ready to serve our community, and we just hope that the community is ready for us when we get ready to roll.”