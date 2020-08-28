HUNTINGTON — Organizers of the Small Communities, Big Solutions conference are seeking nominations for the Power of Performance Awards.
This is the third year for the conference and the awards, which honor groups and individuals for their efforts to change lives, put people to work or revitalize their communities.
A new student category will be added to the 2020 program — #WVSolutions Seekers, rising student leaders.
The conference, which is organized by the Alliance for Economic Development of Southern West Virginia (Alliance), a partner of the Marshall University Research Corp., West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development, will take place virtually over a five-day period from Nov. 16-20. The awards will be presented during the Nov. 19 morning session of the conference.
“These awards are to honor the unsung heroes who don’t often get recognized for their efforts to improve their communities,” said Sara Payne Scarbro, the alliance’s operations council chairwoman.
“By lifting these Power performers up, we hope to encourage the conference participants to continue the good work they do and perhaps inspire others to start projects in their own communities.”
There are four main award categories: Changing Lives, which recognizes efforts and initiatives that have a positive impact on the lives of people in the community; Putting People to Work, which recognizes programs or individuals whose efforts result in people working; Revitalizing Communities, which recognizes initiatives that improve or revitalize the communities in which they take place; and #WVSolutions Seekers, which recognizes rising student leaders in the Mountain State.
“At the grassroots level, our state has truly innovative and remarkably resilient leaders,” Coalfield Development Founder and CEO Brandon Dennison said.
“We want to shine a light on these blessings to our state, the leaders who find solutions no matter how daunting the challenges. We want to celebrate their accomplishments and learn from them. These are the leaders who can mobilize the people of West Virginia to achieve this state’s full potential.”
The Power Awards also singles out an individual as the Small Communities, Big Solutions Advocate. The recipient of the award is someone who has dedicated the vast amount of their professional career to help West Virginians and to improve the state.
“Innovative solutions to West Virginia’s challenges are coming from the ground up,” said Stephanie Tyree, executive director, West Virginia Community Development Hub. “Every opportunity that we have as a state to lift up the experiences of people who are working in and for West Virginia communities is a chance to spark new momentum toward positive change. It’s an opportunity to build a more prosperous future for all of West Virginia.”
To nominate someone for one of the awards and to see past honorees, visit https://www.marshall.edu/aedswv/power-of-performance/. The nomination deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 1. Self-nominations are encouraged.