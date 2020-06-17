HUNTINGTON — The 2020 session of the National Youth Science Camp, which wraps up Friday, has proved successful despite its conversion to a strictly online format.
Hosted in West Virginia since 1963, the National Youth Science Camp is a program for young STEM enthusiasts that occurs during the summer after high school graduation. The camp provides both challenging academic lectures and opportunities, as well as voluntary outdoor activities such as rock-climbing, kayaking and mountain biking.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck earlier in the year, the National Youth Science Foundation Board of Trustees quickly anticipated that having over 100 students, known as delegates, in the same enclosed spaces for three weeks could be dangerous. The board officially announced March 14 that the camp would not physically be meeting.
This is only the second time camp has not met on its site in Pocahontas County since 1963.
With so much of the camp structure revolving around personal presence and physical activities, camp Director Brian Kinghorn was quick to begin thinking of methods to keep the 108 delegates of 2020’s camp involved, informed and entertained.
One of the methods being used to adapt to the online format is a daily breakout seminar.
Each day, camp delegates could choose to tune in to any number of online meetings hosted using programs such as Zoom and Discord, covering a range of topics, ranging from the future of space exploration to juggling or calligraphy.
Meanwhile, the main form of education to replace the scheduled, in-class lectures taught at the camp comes in the form of digital, recorded presentations, which the delegates can access whenever they desire. Kinghorn said this was done because many of the delegates participating are still completing some form of education or are working summer jobs while they attend the virtual camp.
“Right now, what’s important is trying to make sure that we get everyone as involved as possible,” said Kinghorn. “It’s been a collaborative effort by a bunch of different people coming in, and now that we see it working, even more people are starting to come out of the woodwork, asking if they can help, too.”
Many of the presenters and helpers have been coming from Marshall University, such as history professor David Trowbridge, who gave a lesson about Clio, a website and mobile application he created that “connects users with the history and culture surrounding them.”
The National Youth Science Camp has had a growing relationship with Marshall — university President Jerome Gilbert, his son and Kinghorn all are alumni of the camp.
Kinghorn is the first director of the camp to be directly associated with Marshall, with past directors having been associated with West Virginia University.
“I have come to love this camp, and I am very excited to keep moving forward with it,” he said.
Many of the methods used by the camp to host and communicate throughout their virtual session are expected to be used during Marshall’s upcoming school year, with many students and faculty still being cautious in the wake of the coronavirus.
More information on National Youth Science Camp can be found at www.nysf.com/w/programs/nyscamp/.