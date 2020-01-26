Al-Anon, Alateen
Closed meetings for Al-Anon, a group for people personally affected by someone’s problem drinking, are offered through the week at several locations. For information on closed meetings, call 304-345-7420, leave message; or Ashland, 606-329-0633. Online: www.al-anon.alateen.org; West Virginia area: www.wv.al-anon.alateen.org.
Monday: 8 p.m., Milton AFG, Milton United Methodist Church, 1007 Church St., Milton (handicap accessible and non-smoking).
Tuesday: 7 p.m., Beverly Hills Unity AFG, St. John’s Episcopal Church, 3000 Washington Blvd. (handicap accessible and non-smoking) (open meeting last Tuesday of the month); 7 p.m., New Beginnings AFG, Behavioral Health Center in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (handicap accessible and non-smoking), Behavioral Health Building, St. Christopher Dr., Ashland.
Wednesday: 8 p.m., C-K Serenity AFG, United Bank of Ceredo (handicapped accessible), U.S. 60 and 2nd St., Ceredo.
Friday: 8 p.m., Friday Night Serenity AFG, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 310 3rd Ave., Chesapeake, Ohio (non-smoking); 8 p.m. Friday, Al-Anon, rear entrance of St. Johns United Methodist Church in Scott Depot (across from Fruth Pharmacy).
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism.
The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking. There are no fees or dues for membership.
Open meetings are for anyone interested in attending and closed meetings are for those who have a desire to stop drinking. Call 800-333-5051.
The clubhouse is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Closed meetings are also offered at the clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., at noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone needing to speak with a recovering alcoholic should call 800-333-5051.
Meeting information may also be obtained from any meeting listed or the website at www.aawv.org.
Open and closed meetings for the Huntington area AA include:
Sunday: 7:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 8 p.m. Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington, combined group (closed, discussion); 2:30 p.m. Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., women’s meeting (closed, discussion); 4 p.m. Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington, beginner’s meeting (open, discussion); 7 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St., Huntington, Sunday Park Group (closed, discussion, 12 and 12); 7 p.m., Bates Memorial Presbyterian, 103 Jefferson Park Dr., Barboursville, Certifiably Uncommitted (closed, discussion, literature, open speaker first Sunday); 7:30 p.m. Church of Christ, 530 20th St., Huntington, Sunday Miracles — Big Book Topic (open, discussion).
Monday: 7:30 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington, (closed); noon, Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington, Hope and Serenity Group (open); 6 p.m. Recovery Point Huntington, 2425 9th Ave., Huntington, Surrender to Win group (open, speaker meeting); 6 p.m. St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 310 3rd Ave., Chesapeake, The Ladies Room, women’s meeting (closed, discussion); 7 p.m. St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 947 Main St., Barboursville, New Beginnings Group (open, discussion); 7:30 p.m. 2nd Presbyterian Church, 901 Jefferson Ave., Huntington, ABC Meeting, (open, discussion); 8 p.m. First Prebyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave., Huntington, Fellowship You Crave (open, discussion).
Tuesday: 7:30 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington (closed, discussion); 8 p.m. Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington (closed, Big Book); noon, Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington, Hope and Serenity Group (open, discussion); 2 p.m. First Steps Wellness and Recovery Center, 730 7th Ave., Huntington, Living by Spiritual Principles (open, discussion); 5:30 p.m. Lavalette United Methodist Church, 4623 W.Va. 52, Lavalette, O.D.A.T. (One Day at a Time) (open, discussion); 7 p.m. Madison Avenue Christian Church, 722 12th St. W., Huntington, New Life Group (open, discussion); 7 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 3000 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Beverly Hills Unity Group (closed, discussion); 8 p.m. St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 2491 James River Turnpike, Ona, Mud River Group (open, discussion).
Wednesday: 7:30 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington (closed); 8 p.m., Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington (open, speaker meeting); noon, Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington, Hope and Serenity Group (open, discussion); 6 p.m., Recovery Point Huntington, 2425 9th Ave., Huntington, Surrender to Win Group (open, speaker meeting); 7 p.m., Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, 103 Jefferson Park Drive, Huntington, Attitude Adjustment (closed, discussion); 7:30 p.m., 2nd Presbyterian Church, 901 Jefferson Ave., Huntington, ABC Meeting (open, discussion); 8 p.m., Fifth Avenue Baptist, 1135 5th Ave., Huntington, Triangle Group (closed, discussion, open speaker third Wednesday); 8 p.m., The Gathering Place, 1511 Chestnut St., Kenova, CK Serenity Group (closed, discussion, open speaker last Wednesday).
Thursday: 7:30 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington (closed); 7:30 a.m., Barboursville First United Methodist, 601 Water St., Seekers of Sanity (closed, discussion); noon, Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington, Hope and Serenity Group (open, discussion); 3 p.m., Harmony House, 627 4th Ave., Huntington, Where Hope Begins (open, discussion); 6:30 p.m. Church of Christ, 1400 Norway Ave., Huntington, Big Book Study (closed, discussion); 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 1400 Norway Ave., Huntington, Happy Hour Group (open, discussion); 8 p.m., 2nd Presbyterian Church, 901 Jefferson Ave., Meeting Topic 24 hr Book (closed, discussion); 8 p.m. St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 310 3rd Ave., Chesapeake, The 36 Principles (closed, discussion).
Friday: 7:30 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington (closed, discussion); 8 p.m. Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington (closed, Big Book); noon, Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington, Hope and Serenity Group (open, discussion); 7 p.m., Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington, A Design for Living (open, discussion, literature, speaker last Friday); 7 p.m., Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church St., Milton, Working With Others (open, discussion); 8 p.m. St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 310 3rd Ave., Chesapeake, Chesapeake Serenity Group (open, discussion, open speaker last Friday); 8 p.m., Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, 103 Jefferson Park Drive, Huntington, T.G.I.F. Group (open, discussion, candlelight last Friday).
Saturday: 7:30 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington (closed, discussion); 8 p.m. Clubhouse, 301 6th Ave., Huntington (open, discussion); 9 a.m., Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, 2600 Washington Blvd., Huntington, CTWB Men’s Big Book Study (men’s, closed, Big Book); noon, 2nd Presbyterian Church, 901 Jefferson Ave., Huntington, ABC Meeting (open, discussion); 6 p.m., Recovery Point Huntington, 2425 9th Ave., Huntington, Surrender to Win Group (open, speaker); 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 530 20th St., Huntington, MIRACLES — Big Book Topic (closed, discussion, open speaker meeting and chip cleansing quarterly, candlelight meeting last Saturday); 8 p.m., 1st Presbyterian Church, 1018 6th Ave., Huntington (small building), Fellowship You Crave (open, discussion, Big Book).
CoDA Group
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is recovery from co-dependence and the development and maintenance of healthy relationships.
Monday: 7 p.m., Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, 2600 Washington Boulevard, Huntington. Please use parking lot and side entrance on Linden Circle; Women’s Meeting, 6 p.m. Mondays at the Barnett Center, 1524 10th Ave., Huntington.
Gamblers Anonymous
Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. Call 606-928-9816.
Tri-State Area meetings are as listed: Monday –– 8:15 p.m., Johnson Memorial Untied Methodist Church, 513 10th Street.
Nar-Anon
Are you affected by addiction? The Nar-Anon Family Groups are a worldwide fellowship for those affected by someone else’s addiction. Our program is not a religious one, but a spiritual way of life. Meetings every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 3000 Washington Blvd., Huntington. For more information, or if you have questions, call Colleen S., at 304-806-3067.
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous is a nonprofit fellowship of people for whom drugs have become a major problem. The groups consist of recovering addicts who meet regularly to help each other remain drug-free.
Call 800-766-4442 or 304-344-4442 or visit www.mrscna.org.
Sunday — 7 p.m., Campus Christian Center, 5th Ave. and 17th St., Huntington; 12 p.m., A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington; 7 p.m., Pinecrest, 5600 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, (side entrance), closed.
Monday — 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Ceredo, U.S. 60 East and 1st Street West, Ceredo; 12 p.m., Missio Dei Church, 26 Pullman Square No. 207, Huntington; 7 p.m., Baptist Temple, 902 21 St. Huntington, side entrance.
Tuesday — 12 p.m., Young Chapel, 840 18th St., Huntington; 7 p.m., Barnett Center, 1524 10th Ave., Huntington; 7 p.m., 26th Street Baptist Church Gymnasium, 26th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Wednesday — 8 p.m. Highlawn Presbyterian Church (alley), Collis Avenue and 28 1/2 Street (side entrance), Huntington; 7 p.m. Pinecrest, 5600 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, (side entrance), closed.
Thursday — 12 p.m., Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Ave., Huntington; 7 p.m., Barnett Center, 1524 10th Ave., Huntington, closed.
Friday — 8 p.m., Barnett Center, 1524 10th Ave., Huntington.
Saturday — 10 a.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 3000 Washington Blvd., Huntington, closed; 6 p.m., Sixth Avenue Church of Christ, 530 20th St., Huntington, (park in back); 8 p.m., Highlawn Presbyterian Church (alley), Collis Ave. and 28 1/2 St. (side entrance), Huntington.
S-Anon
For spouses whose partner is involved in inappropriate sexual behavior or excessive pornography, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 1129 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington. For more information, call Kathy at 304-751-6849.
Sex Addicts Anonymous
Is compulsive sexual behavior controlling your life? Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 1129 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington. Call Steve at 304-751-6848 for more information. For addicts only. A group also meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at OASIS Behavioral Services, 689 Central Ave, Barboursville. Call Steve at 304-751-6848 for more information. For addicts only.