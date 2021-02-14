HUNTINGTON — Games, specialty cocktails and giveaways were on hand as people celebrated the single life at an “Anti-Valentine’s Day” event Friday night.
The Cellar Door, located at 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington, hosted the event as a way for uncoupled individuals to celebrate their independence despite the looming holiday dedicated to love.
For those who are happily paired with someone, The Cellar Door is offering another chance to celebrate with a Valentine’s Day tapas experience from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. More information is available on their Facebook page.