ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Federal tax credits through the Ohio Housing Financing Agency have been secured as part of a $12 million project to build a 50-unit apartment complex along County Road 107 near Fairland East Elementary School.
The project, called Applewood Manor, also includes expansion of a day-care program adjacent to the Nancy Lewis Family Medical Center, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization. Kline earlier applied for the tax credits.
Construction could start in the spring of 2021, Kline said Thursday. The project would take about 15 months to build, he said.
Pirhl Development, a Cleveland firm that applied for the funds, is the same firm that built Proctor’s Landing on County Road 107 several miles to the west several years ago. Pirhl also applied for tax credits for a senior housing project near Applewood Manor, Kline said.
The senior housing project wasn’t funded this time, Kline said. He will be able to seek funds for the project again next year, Kline said.
The project calls for construction of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as part of a multi-story housing complex, Kline said.
The day-care component of the project calls for a doubling of the size of a day-care center that could serve at least 100 children, Kline said.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners endorsed the project during a meeting earlier this year.
The proposed development will be financed with low-income housing tax credits, state Housing Development Assistance Program, the agency’s housing development loan program and a loan from the Lawrence County Port Authority, according to the developer.