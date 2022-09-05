The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

69% too high for Virginia

Whether federally required wastewater upgrades at the John E. Amos Power Plant near Winfield, W.Va., would be economically viable depends on if the plant will operate at a 69% capacity factor as directed by the West Virginia Public Service Commission, a Virginia state utilities analyst said recently in testimony filed in that state.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power wants the West Virginia Public Service Commission to revisit its requirement that the state’s coal-fired plants operate at a capacity factor deemed uneconomic by clean-energy advocates, other regulators and Appalachian Power itself.

The company requested the Public Service Commission clarify whether its requirement that plants must operate at an artificially high capacity factor should be limited by “the principle of economic dispatch” in a filing Wednesday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.