HUNTINGTON — Thousands of high school and adult volunteers travel to Appalachia each summer to help repair homes in the area.
Some of the volunteers made their way to Cabell County this summer.
The Appalachia Service Project organization, which was founded by Methodists but is not exclusive to the denomination, was created in 1969 and currently sends around 15,000 volunteers into central Appalachia each year.
Jen Herz, a center director for the Appalachia Service Project and former volunteer, coordinates the teams of volunteers that will work on sites across Cabell County. She said most volunteers are high school students whose churches partner with the project each year.
This is the organization’s second year working in Cabell County.
“It’s a relationship ministry with construction on the side,” Herz said.
Appalachia Service Project prefers to work directly with communities and homeowners to rebuild houses and build relationships at the same time. It is Herz’s job to make sure the right teams are sent to the right projects and take care of the teams while they are away from home.
The teams in Cabell County are hosted by Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
Aaron Cobb, a Winfield, West Virginia, native who now works as Appalachia Service Project’s financial coordinator for the county, said, “ASP’s goal is to make sure everyone in Appalachia feels loved.”
“Sometimes you just need a leg up,” Herz said.
According to data from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the poverty rate for families in the region is 18%, which is higher than the national average of 11.8%.
The group working on a site in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington this week was from Evanston, Illinois, which is north of Chicago. The group was working on repairing the roof and the siding of a house.
Charlotte Price, a 16-year-old student from Chicago, spent time volunteering with Appalachia Service Project last summer in Kentucky after her brother had volunteered before she was old enough. At first, she wasn’t excited to go, but she said her experience last summer was one of the best weeks of her life.
Price said visiting Appalachia expanded her perspective on the issues associated with many communities in the region and allowed her to consider her privilege firsthand. Those perspective changes and time spent with her teammates were what brought her back for a second year.
“Until you see how difficult it is to fix these things, you don’t really understand,” Price said.
