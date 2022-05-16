CHARLESTON — Appalachian climate groups are making another push for federal climate action as time grows short on Congress’ window to pass clean energy and climate legislation before midterm elections that could keep that window shut for the foreseeable future.
Forty Appalachian and national organizations signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and members of Congress urging them to pass a budget package that revives the Civilian Conservation Corps. The groups contend that the corps would slow climate change while providing good-paying jobs in communities struggling through the energy transition.
But an environmentally ambitious budget package green-lit by most congressional Democrats has long been cast aside since Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pivotally came out in December against the Build Back Better budget package passed by the House of Representatives the month before.
Manchin has said he is eyeing bipartisan energy legislation, eschewing a budget package that would implement social safety net-strengthening aspects of the Build Back Better package, like child tax credits and national paid family and medical leave. Manchin’s vote is crucial in the evenly divided Senate, and Appalachian activists want Manchin to deliver for them.
“A revised CCC could and should prioritize census tracts that have been exploited by absentee corporations in the extractive industries, including those communities hard hit from shuttered power plants, abandoned mine lands, former steel and industrial facilities,” the groups wrote, lobbying Biden and Congress to bring back and modernize the New Deal program established in 1933.
The program allowed single men ages 18 to 25 to enlist in work programs to improve public lands, forests and parks across America. Climate advocates want a rebooted corps to pay participants $15 an hour to restore wetlands, clean up polluted and abandoned land, and enjoy widened access to careers through time in the program and jobs connected to apprenticeship programs.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, the West Virginia Council of Churches, the West Virginia NAACP Conference of Branches and the West Virginia Citizen Action Group were among the groups signing onto the letter headed by the ReImagine Appalachia coalition of environmental and community organizations across the region.
The call to action followed a similar letter late last month signed by 71 Appalachian organizations and seven national groups that urged Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to support a solar production tax credit, reinstate the coal production tax supporting the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund that expired at the end of last year, and tab funding for rural electric cooperatives, in addition to creating a new CCC.
“We cannot afford to miss this opportunity,” wrote the groups in the environmental group Appalachian Voices-led letter signed by Coal River Mountain Watch, the West Virginia chapter of Moms Clean Air Force, Solar United Neighbors of West Virginia, the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, the West Virginia chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and West Virginia Interfaith Power and Light.
The majority party often loses power in midterm elections, a trend that bodes poorly for Democrats looking to translate their edge in Congress into climate legislation.
A recent U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warned that global emissions must peak by 2025 to stave off the worst effects of a warming world.
Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Gov. Jim Justice and other state leaders have argued that Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which prompted a U.S. ban of Russian energy imports, demands more fossil fuel production, not less, in part to help wean off Europe from Russian energy.
But Europe has acted quickly to move away from fossil fuels.
The EU’s executive body announced last month that it is accelerating plans to break its reliance on all fossil fuels, not just energy that helps finance Russia’s war.
“An integrated EU energy system largely based on renewables and greater energy efficiency is the most cost-effective solution to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels at the level of homes, buildings and industry,” the European Commission said, resolving to slash dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year.
The EU called for a rollout of solar, wind and heat pumps, and development of hydrogen infrastructure, storage facilities and port capacities.
Now, Appalachian climate advocates want a similarly robust response stateside that they say a federal infrastructure law enacted in November doesn’t do enough to provide.
In their letter to Biden, Pelosi and Schumer last month, the region’s groups called for the $555 billion in clean energy investments in the broader $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package held up in the Senate by Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
“As the leaders of Congress and our country, we urge you to prioritize getting this deal done,” the groups wrote.