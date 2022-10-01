The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Rain didn’t keep the community away Saturday as Heritage Farm celebrated its annual Fall Festival with pumpkins, food and activities.

Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington welcomed visitors to enjoy performances from cloggers, see how bread and apple butter are made, and even watch animals eat pumpkins during the event.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

