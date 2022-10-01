HUNTINGTON — Rain didn’t keep the community away Saturday as Heritage Farm celebrated its annual Fall Festival with pumpkins, food and activities.
Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington welcomed visitors to enjoy performances from cloggers, see how bread and apple butter are made, and even watch animals eat pumpkins during the event.
Heritage Farm owner Audy Perry said it was great to see so many people come out despite the rain to take in local artisans and enjoy fall festivities.
“People love the fall. There’s just something about it, and I think that’s part of the Appalachian roots in us — harvest was huge, and you would work all year for what we’re celebrating,” Perry said. “So I think even though we don’t necessarily live by that same calendar today, we still feel that.”
Perry’s daughter and Heritage Farm employee Rebekah Perry Franks said it was great to have so many people come out to support Heritage Farm, and they had plenty of indoor events for visitors to enjoy and take a break from the rain.
Perry Franks said while the fan-favorite activity may have been seeing big and small animals alike eating pumpkins, the variety of artisans offered activities and demonstrations visitors could enjoy.
“Every little thing, I think, pulls together to pull off today,” she said. “If you just had making apple butter, then you’d be here for 15 minutes. If you just had the glassblower, you’d be here for 15 minutes, but because we have somebody doing something special in all of our buildings today, there’s something to do at every stop.”
Among the artisans at Saturday’s festival was glassblower Aaron Harvey, who demonstrated how he creates glass decorations. For the Fall Festival, Harvey walked visitors through the process of making decorative pumpkins by heating, shaping and cooling the glass.
Harvey said his favorite part of visiting Heritage Farm is watching the blacksmiths create items, but he enjoys seeing how people react to his creations, too.
“Watching people’s reactions is cool because they don’t usually equate glass to something you can manipulate and make something out of. They just think of a window or something, and usually they are surprised,” he said.
Huntington residents Akshay and Dawn Goel brought their almost-2-year-old son Rahaan to the Fall Festival to see the animals and check out the museum.
Dawn Goel said the family began coming to Heritage Farm in June to let Rahaan learn more about where he was born and the community they are surrounded by. Akshay Goel said they come nearly every day Heritage Farm is open, and the employees know them and treat them like family.
The Goels said Heritage Farm has been a fun, affordable activity for the family to enjoy throughout the year. With Akshay originally being from India and Dawn being from California, the farm was a new activity for them when they decided to try it out, and they’ve been happy to learn more about West Virginia and Appalachian heritage.
“From our perspective, there are not a lot of avenues in town to take kids out, outside and be able to interact and be able to know the history of these things,” Akshay Goel said. “Because (Rahaan) was born in West Virginia — so even though we are from outside, he’s a West Virginian and no matter if we end up moving somewhere, he’s always going to have that part — for him to know more about that history, I think it’s phenomenal.”
Perry Franks said some Halloween activities are being planned for later in the month and information will be available online. The farm is open Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Heritage Farm Museum and Village will also host its annual Christmas Village event beginning Dec. 2. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 1, and Audy Perry said they sell out quickly.