HUNTINGTON — Smaller remaining power outages have the attention of crews as Appalachian Power reports fewer than 10,000 customers are waiting to have their service restored following ice storms earlier this month.
Roughly 400 line crews, along with almost 200 tree trimming crews, plus assessors, crew guides, flaggers and safety personnel make up the workforce of 2,500 people restoring power in the six counties hardest hit by the storms, including Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne, Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said in an email.
At their peak, the historic back-to-back ice storms that hit the region Feb. 11 and 15 caused 97,000 customers in West Virginia to lose power. Assessment teams have estimated that 600 broken poles and roughly 2,400 spans of wire must be replaced to restore all customers to service, Moye said.
As crews make repairs, they continue to encounter storm-related issues as damaged trees in saturated soil continue to topple, he explained, and drones continue to uncover more damage such as downed wire and transformers and broken and splintered cross arms.
About 1,000 different outage cases have been identified, with repairs needed at each before power can be restored. Of those, only five have more than 100 customers. The rest of the outages affect only a few customers, according to Moye.
Customers still out of power should check where service comes into their homes and make sure there’s no damage that would prevent their power from being restored.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 5,276 customers are without service in Wayne County, along with 2,715 in Cabell, 1,171 in Putnam, 1,118 in Mason, 800 in Lincoln and 194 in Jackson. Most are expected to have service restored by 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, according to Appalachian Power.
Several hundred customers lost service again Wednesday after a weakened tree fell on wire in the Hurricane area of Putnam County, but were expected to see power restored by 10 p.m.
Kentucky Power crews and numerous outside resources continue to address power outages in the hardest-hit areas of Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties, where more than 59,000 customers lost power during the peak of the ice storm damage.
“There are hundreds of outage cases or places crews still have to address. In these areas the work is very difficult and time-consuming reconstruction or repairs that bring power back for very few customers at a time,” the utility posted in an online update Wednesday. “Kentucky Power has been using strike teams made up of workers with specific and broad skills in order to quickly and safely restore simpler outages without waiting for additional assistance.”
In Boyd County, 1,690 customers remain without power, along with 1,900 in Lawrence County and 890 in Carter County.
Slightly over 1,000 Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative customers in Lawrence County, Ohio, were still waiting to have their power restored as of Wednesday, and the utility reported that just 15 remaining customers in Gallia County were waiting to be reconnected.
“Our crews are working diligently again today in hopes to have everyone restored by the end of the week,” the utility shared in an online update.