Appalachian Power offers virtual home energy assessments
CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power is offering customers Virtual eScore Assessments in order to keep customers and staff healthy and energy efficient.
Using technology powered by Streem, customers can chat live with a local Energy Advisor and get personalized energy efficiency recommendations using any smart device with a camera. The service is completely web-based and offered at no cost. Customers do not need to download or install any new software to participate.
When the virtual assessment is complete, the Energy Advisor will provide a custom report of findings and recommendations. Customers will also receive no-cost, energy-saving items such as LED light bulbs.
To schedule a virtual assessment, call 888-261-4567 or visit www.TakeChargeWV.com/residential/eScore.