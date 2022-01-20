HUNTINGTON — Appalachian Power plans upgrades to the electric transmission system in Huntington and Kenova and South Point, Ohio, beginning next year.
The South Point-West Huntington Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding approximately 6.5 miles of electric transmission line in or near the existing right of way. The project team is reviewing slight reroutes to rebuild the power line near the Westmoreland area and U.S. 60.
Right of way representatives may need to acquire new property easements or update existing ones.
The upgrades will begin at a substation off North Kenova Road in South Point, Ohio, and continue southwest across the Ohio River to a structure in Kenova. The rebuild continues near County 32 and Walkers Branch Road in the Huntington area and travels east for about half a mile. The upgrades begin again about a mile to the east, traveling along Waverly Road and ending at a substation off U.S. 52 in Huntington’s West End.
“The South Point-West Huntington transmission line dates back to 1926,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “Upgrading the line with modern equipment strengthens the transmission system and reduces the likelihood of outages in the area.”
Company representatives invite landowners to a virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/SouthPoint to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team. Landowners within the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return with their feedback. Landowners are encouraged to provide input by Friday, Feb. 18.
Company representatives expect construction to begin in spring 2023 and conclude in spring 2024.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
