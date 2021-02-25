HUNTINGTON — Appalachian Power says it is shifting additional resources to hard-hit Wayne and Hamlin as the other areas in West Virginia affected by February’s ice storms see their outage numbers drop to the hundreds.
Power is back on for 93% of customers affected by outages caused by back-to-back ice storms that hit the state Feb. 11 and 15. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 6,300 customers were experiencing outages — down from a peak of 97,000. Wayne County has the most customers out at 3,900.
In Cabell County, just over a thousand customers were without service as of Thursday evening, according to Appalachian Power, and in Jackson, Lincoln, Mason and Putnam counties the number of customers without power in each is now under a thousand.
Crews will continue to focus their work on smaller outages affecting fewer customers.
“As repairs are made, customers may see workers pass by their property or question why a pole has been replaced yet wire has not been put up. No customer will be forgotten or overlooked,” Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said in an email. “When power is restored, the work is completed in stages with the goal for electricity to flow uninterrupted from one location to the next. Homes or businesses closest to a substation or source of power must have service before electricity can flow uninterrupted to customers at the end of the circuit.”
About 600 different outage cases have been identified, with repairs needed at each before power can be restored; of these outage cases, the vast majority of locations involve three customers or fewer.
Most customers who are still without power are expected to have service restored by 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
Kentucky Power reported as of Thursday morning, 1,200 customers in Lawrence County remained without power, as well as 900 in Boyd County and 400 in Carter County.
Crews planned to reopen U.S. 23 in Greenup County on Thursday as utility work at a high-power transmission line tower neared completion. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the road at the request of American Electric Power on Monday and rerouted all traffic as a safety precaution while utility crews made repairs to an ice-damaged steel tower that carries a 765-kilovolt transmission line across the highway.
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative in Ohio said as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 504 members remained without power.
On Wednesday, a large box truck snagged a communication cable, resulting in additional broken poles in the area of Shafer Road and County Road 32 in Chesapeake.
All its crews that have been working to repair ice storm damage since Feb. 16 remain working. While some outages may stretch into the weekend, the utility said it hoped to have work completed by Friday evening.