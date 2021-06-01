CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power will maintain rights of way for some power lines starting around July 1 by spraying 5,000 acres with herbicides by helicopter.
The company has announced it will apply aerial herbicides across 17 counties in central and southern West Virginia to manage vegetation in remote areas.
“The company generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights of way,” Appalachian Power utility forester Travis Klinebriel said in a news release.
The utility maintains rights of way in populated areas and sensitive areas like parks and ponds by other means.
This year, Appalachian Power will use aerial herbicides on about 275 of around 2,500 miles of transmission lines, according to company spokesman Phil Moye.
“We’ve used this means of vegetation management for at least the last 50 years,” Moye said in an email.
But the onus on Appalachian Power to manage vegetation on tough terrain has increased over time, and so has scrutiny over the ecological and possible human health risks associated with certain herbicides.
Landowners willing to accept responsibility for clearing rights of way crossing their property in lieu of aerial herbicide spraying have the option of right of way maintenance agreements with Appalachian Power.
The agreement compensates the landowner by an amount equivalent to the cost of aerial herbicide application, given the work meets Appalachian Power’s specifications.
Farmers that had the machinery to do it would clear rights of way crossing their property in years past, according to Moye. He said it’s less common for people to choose that option now.
Moye said Appalachian Power makes reconnaissance flights over the areas to be sprayed and does not apply herbicides if humans or domestic animals are visible in areas to be targeted.
Appalachian Power asked residents who have questions about the program or who want to alert the company to the location of sensitive areas near power lines like springs, wells, streams, lakes, ponds, orchards, crop areas, gardens, pastures, meadows, year-round dwellings, public recreation areas and Christmas tree plantations to contact the company.
The following lines in the region are scheduled for maintenance:
CABELL COUNTY
Amos-Baker 765 kV — A transmission line, 58 miles long, on steel structures beginning at the Baker Station on Route 23 near Prichard, running northeast, passing the midpoints of Wayne, Culloden and Scott Depot and ending at the John Amos plant near Poca.
Culloden Loop 765 kV — A transmission line on steel structures beginning at a structure point off the Amos-Baker 765 kV line near the Culloden Station on James River Turnpike near Culloden, running to the Culloden Station and continuing onward, ending at the Amos-Baker 765 kV line near Charleys Creek Road in Culloden.
Baker-Broadford 765 kV — A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Baker Station on Route 23 near Prichard, running south and passing the midpoint of Louisa, Kentucky and ending at the Big Sandy River.
Darrah-Tristate 138 kV — A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Darrah Station on Riverside Drive in Huntington, running west, passing the midpoint of Ceredo and ending at the Tri-State Station off Route 75 near Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Tristate-Belfonte 138 kV — A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Tri-State Station on Route 75 near Huntington, running west and passing the midpoint of the Huntington Tri-State Airport and ending at the Big Sandy River.
Leach-South Neal 69 kV — A transmission line on wood poles beginning near Route 52 south of Kenova, running north and ending at a switching structure located near Route 52 south of Kenova.
MASON COUNTY
Leon-Ripley 138 kV — A transmission line on steel poles beginning at the Leon Station off Dunham Road, running east, passing the midpoint of Evans and ending at the Ripley Station off Klondyke Road in Ripley.
Sporn-Kanawha River 345 kV — A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Sporn Plant, running south and crossing West Creek west of Letart. The line then continues south, crossing Clay Lick Run Road, Chestnut Ridge Road, County Route 2, Little Mill Creek Road, Red Mud Road and County Route 87 and ends at Structure 72 east of Kapp Ridge Road.
PUTNAM COUNTY
Amos-Baker 765 kV — A transmission line, 58 miles long, on steel structures beginning at the Baker Station on Route 23 near Prichard, running northeast, passing the midpoints of Wayne, Culloden and Scott Depot and ending at the John Amos plant near Poca.
Culloden Loop 765 kV — A transmission line on steel structures beginning at a structure point off the Amos-Baker 765 kV line near the Culloden Station on James River Turnpike near Culloden, running to the Culloden Station and continuing onward and ending at the Amos-Baker 765 kV line near Charleys Creek Road in Culloden.
Bancroft-Nitro 69 kV — A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Bancroft Station located on Route 817 south of Winfield, running south and passing the midpoint of Poca and ending at the Nitro Station off Route 52 in Nitro.
WAYNE COUNTY
Amos-Baker 765 kV — A transmission line, 58 miles long, on steel structures beginning at the Baker Station on Route 23 near Prichard, running northeast, passing the midpoints of Wayne, Culloden and Scott Depot and ending at the John Amos plant near Poca.
Culloden Loop 765 kV — A transmission line on steel structures beginning at a structure point off the Amos-Baker 765 kV line near the Culloden Station on James River Turnpike near Culloden, running to the Culloden Station and continuing onward and ending at the Amos-Baker 765 kV line near Charleys Creek Road in Culloden.
Baker-Broadford 765 kV — A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Baker Station on Route 23 near Prichard, running south and passing the midpoint of Louisa, Kentucky and ending at the Big Sandy River.
Darrah-Tristate 138 kV — A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Darrah Station on Riverside Drive in Huntington, running west, passing the midpoint of Ceredo and ending at the Tri-State Station off Route 75 near Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Tristate-Belfonte 138 kV — A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Tri-State Station on Route 75 near Huntington, running west and passing the midpoint of the Huntington Tri-State Airport and ending at the Big Sandy River.
Leach-South Neal 69 kV — A transmission line on wood poles beginning near Route 52 south of Kenova, running north and ending at a switching structure located near Route 52 south of Kenova.
Lovely 34.5 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Stonecoal, running northwest and ending at Jennies Creek.
Lovely 34.5 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Right Fork of Bull Creek, running northwest and ending at Cotton Hill.
Lovely 34.5 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Webb Road at the tunnel, running northwest and ending at the abandon tunnel.
Lovely 34.5 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning on the lower end of Webb Road, running northeast and then west and ending on US 52.