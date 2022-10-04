The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

power lines electricity
Pixabay.com photo

CHARLESTON — Witnesses on behalf of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power defended the companies’ request for a $297 million increase in the rate that it charges captive ratepayers to cover fuel costs at a hearing before state regulators Tuesday.

Company witnesses pushed back against arguments that the rate increase would be inappropriate given the $124 million they already received in fuel cost recovery this year, their parent company’s growing profitability and criticism the companies have face for their approach to procuring coal for electricity.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

