CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have asked for a $641.7 million rate increase to cover fuel costs.

The utilities filed their request the same day West Virginia Public Service Commission staff filed a report the PSC commissioned finding the two utilities “did not appear to exercise common sense” in their coal-fired plant use in recent years, failing to take steps that could have better controlled soaring fuel costs for which ratepayers are liable.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

