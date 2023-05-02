CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have asked for a $641.7 million rate increase to cover fuel costs.
The utilities filed their request the same day West Virginia Public Service Commission staff filed a report the PSC commissioned finding the two utilities “did not appear to exercise common sense” in their coal-fired plant use in recent years, failing to take steps that could have better controlled soaring fuel costs for which ratepayers are liable.
The two American Electric Power-controlled utilities submitted PSC filings Friday indicating fuel costs would need to rise by $641.7 million based on an under-recovery of $552.9 million and a need to increase current fuel cost rates by $88.8 million to meet projected fuel costs.
Also Friday, the PSC issued a news release highlighting the staff-commissioned report. The report found the utilities should have considered longer-term coal contracts the report contends would have lowered fuel costs and achieved higher plant use rates in line with a controversial PSC standard deemed uneconomic by renewable energy advocates, a hearing examiner in an Appalachian Power case in Virginia and the utilities themselves.
The PSC said it’s reviewing the report authored by Critical Technologies Consulting, an Arizona-based power industry-focused consulting firm. The report stemmed from a May 2022 PSC order that its staff review the prudence of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power fuel costs, including fuel purchasing practices and power plant use.
Predicting in its filing that a $641.7 million rate hike would cause a “great burden” on customers if implemented in a single rate increase, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power submitted two alternative proposals.
One alternative is spreading the recovery amount over three years, which would result in a first-year rate hike of $293.1 million, or 12.1% for residential customers.
The other alternative is to securitize the under-recovery and other costs over a multi-year period, raising residential rates by 3.5% for the $88.8 million the companies say is needed to meet projected fuel costs.
The second option is enabled by a law passed by the state Legislature in March with the utilities’ backing: House Bill 3308. HB 3308, in part, authorizes the PSC to issue financing orders to utilities to allow recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.
Customers are paying roughly $150 million annually for the remaining undepreciated balances of the Amos and Mountaineer plants, and securitizing those assets would eliminate that amount, Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye said.
The utilities requested that any approved adjustment take effect Sept. 1.
The PSC denied an Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power $297 million fuel cost rate hike request in February pending its staff’s review of whether the companies’ policies for maintaining adequate fuel inventory levels are prudent. That request would have raised the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41.
The PSC has approved over $174 million in fuel cost rate hikes for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power since 2020.
In its report filed Friday, Critical Technologies Consulting said Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power didn’t procure fuel economically, not pursuing longer-term or creative approaches to obtain fuel needed for higher capacity factors required by the PSC.
“Basically, the ratepayers are paying rates for plants which are not being dispatched to their full abilities due to the poor sense or judgement [sic] of the companies,” Critical Technologies Consulting said in its report.
Capacity factor, or use rate, is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
Moye defended Appalachian Power’s fuel cost oversight Monday.
“We believe our actions and decisions related to [fuel] costs are prudent and in the best interest of our customers,” Moye said in an email.
In September 2021, the PSC set a capacity factor standard of 69% at which Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power coal-fired plants. The PSC had been alarmed by rising fuel costs and persistently low capacity factors reported by those utilities. The panel has contended that operating at higher capacity factors would lower costs recoverable from customers, encouraging self-generation over paying rising PJM market prices for purchased power.
PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
Critical Technologies Consulting said it didn’t find “serious attempts” by Appalachian Power or Wheeling Power to meet the PSC-required capacity factors from September 2021 through September 2022.
The firm computed the aggregate capacity factor for Appalachian Power’s Amos and Mountaineer plants in Putnam and Mason counties and Wheeling Power’s Mitchell plant in Marshall County to be 32.5% on an annualized basis. The firm’s analysis showed the net capacity factor averaged for all three plants had declined sharply from just below 70 in 2010, not coming close to the PSC’s standard in recent years.
Critical Technologies Consulting said it “defies common sense” that the companies couldn’t obtain coal from West Virginia needed to yield higher capacity factors than their combined net 32.5% from September 2021 to September 2022.
But capacity factors have been plummeting nationwide amid coal-fired generation’s decline outside West Virginia.
The capacity factor for coal-fired utility-scale generators declined from 67.1% in 2010 to 40.5% in 2020, according to federal Energy Information Administration data.
Appalachian Power requested the PSC clarify whether its requirement that plants must operate at an artificially high capacity factor should be limited by “the principle of economic dispatch” in a filing last year.
Prompting the filing was testimony submitted to Virginia regulators by their staff utilities analyst leaving a door open to Virginia approval of federally required environmental upgrades at the Amos and Mountaineer plants that Virginia previously rejected.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission last year reversed its denial of those upgrades on the condition that Appalachian Power not seek from Virginia any costs of “uneconomic regulatory dispatch” that is required by the PSC.
Virginia regulators based their reversal on a report from State Corporation Commission hearing examiner D. Mathias Roussy Jr. Roussy said the PSC’s requirement that Appalachian Power’s plants operate at a capacity factor of 69% or higher posed “potential risk” to Virginia of uneconomic dispatch.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal for the vast majority of its electricity, even as other states increasingly embrace alternatives.
West Virginia’s clip of coal-fired generation, 91%, is easily the highest in the country.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.