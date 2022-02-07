HUNTINGTON — The Appalachian Studies Association (ASA), which is headquartered at Marshall University, is co-sponsoring a Zoom webinar from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, along with the Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity Programs at Western Carolina University, titled “Race in Appalachia: A Conversation.”
“This webinar recalibrates race as a continuous and central topic of life in Appalachia,” said Ricardo Nazario y Colón, vice president of ASA. “The representation of various lenses seeks a holistic conversation. We hope you will join us.”
Presenters will introduce their work at the intersection of race and region followed by a conversation facilitated by Nazario y Colón and Meredith McCarroll, president of ASA. The presenters will include:
Trey Adcock, director of American Indian and Indigenous Studies, University of North Carolina at Asheville
Neema Avashia, author of “Another Appalachia: Coming up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place”
Sophia Enriquez, assistant professor of ethnomusicology, Duke University
Ben Steere, director of Cherokee Studies, Western Carolina University
Joe Trotter Jr., professor of history and social justice, Carnegie Mellon; author of “African American Workers and the Appalachian Coal Industry”
