HUNTINGTON — Carolers, jingle wagon rides, crafts and a live Nativity greeted visitors at Heritage Farm Museum & Village on Friday as the facility welcomed guests to its annual Christmas Village.
Organizers say the event offers visitors the chance to see what a traditional Appalachian family Christmas would have been like in the early to mid-1800s.
There was also a Santa’s make shop where children worked on crafts to give as gifts and met with Santa and Mrs. Claus, while visitors looking to simply take in the sights strolled through the lights displayed on the cabins and other structures that dot the 500-acre complex off Harvey Road in Huntington.
The Christmas Village will continue for its final day of the season from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Adult tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door; admission for children ages 3-17 is $5; and admission for children 2 and under is free. Guests may park at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road in Huntington, and take a free shuttle to and from the Christmas Village.