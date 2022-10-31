The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Appalachian Transportation Institute, housed in the Marshall University Research Corp., is the recipient of a $586,965 federal grant to improve crash report analysis in the state of West Virginia, according to a news release.

The Appalachian Transportation Institute’s primary plan for the award is to develop partnerships with commercial motor vehicle stakeholders in West Virginia to improve the accuracy and accessibility of commercial motor vehicle crash data so that more efficient enforcement activities and geometric improvements can be executed in priority locations.

