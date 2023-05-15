The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University campus on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship (WVGSE) has extended its application deadline and is open to in-state students going into 9th, 10th, and 11th grades. The three-week experience is a no-cost program that will take place June 18 through July 8 on the Marshall University campus.

This is the third consecutive year that Marshall University, through the faculty and staff of its Elizabeth McDowell Lewis College of Business, will host WVGSE and for the first time this year, Marshall will provide at least three hours of course credit for the program.

