During the fellowship, participants learn from local leaders about different paths to success and achieving their dreams in West Virginia. During their in-person session in Tucker County, Fellows from the Class of 2022 got a tour of Thomas, West Virginia, from gallery owner and artist Seth Pitt. Pictured left to right are Casey Withers, Jenna Grayson, Seth Pitt, Swathi Mukkamala and Brittany Javins.
HUNTINGTON — Through a combination of virtual sessions and in-person visits to communities across West Virginia, a multi-month program will offer professional development and networking opportunities to aid young professionals who apply.
Individuals from all industries who are in their 20s and 30s and are working or living within West Virginia or thinking of moving to West Virginia can apply through Feb. 28 for the GWV Fellowship, a program of the organization Generation West Virginia (GWV), said Melanie McIntire, fellowship director for GWV.
This includes those who “are in the first few years of their career or they’re mid-level career professionals,” McIntire said.
“These are the young professionals that are not yet at those leadership roles in their companies, but they’re definitely on track to be — they’re working in their communities, they’re growing in their own roles and growing their skills,” McIntire said. “But this is a great program to better help them achieve that leadership position or leadership in their community later on.”
Applicants accepted to the GWV Fellowship will visit the New River Gorge National Park, Matewan and Williamson, Harpers Ferry, Morgantown and Charleston during the program’s five in-person sessions, McIntire said.
These in-person sessions, each beginning on a Thursday and ending on a Saturday, will include opportunities for participants in the GWV Fellowship to build skills such as leadership and personal branding, to interact with and hear from business leaders and professionals and to engage in recreational and learning activities in the places they will be visiting, McIntire said.
The GWV Fellowship also includes four virtual sessions for those who are accepted to occur on Fridays and focus on professional development topics, McIntire said.
“We’re offering a lot of ways to build their network in all of these different locations and through these different sessions, and through building your network, opportunities will arise,” McIntire said. “I will speak to a personal experience and say that I went through a similar program like this when I was out of grad school, and that was how I got my first job outside of school, my first job outside of college, and it was a great opportunity for me to network and meet other people and really feel like I was involved in that community.
“So I was able to not only get a job from this experience but I created a community,” McIntire continued. “And creating a sense of belonging or a sense of purpose in that community is a great way to feel like you’re connected and feel like you’re involved and kind of fall in love with the area and then want to stay, and that’s what we want for Fellows to do in West Virginia overall.”
Individuals interested in applying for the GWV Fellowship can find additional information and submit their application, including their resume, two letters of recommendation or references, and their responses to provided essay questions, online at generationwv.org/fellowship.
The cost of the GWV Fellowship per participant is $2,500, which covers lodging, activities and food, McIntire said. Limited funds are available for need-based scholarships for the program, and employers and others can also sponsor program participants, McIntire said.
