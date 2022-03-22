The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Project SHINE volunteers work to build a wheelchair ramp at a home on June 17, 2021, in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A City of Huntington program aimed at rehabilitating houses is taking applications this year.

Applications for Project Shine can be submitted from March 22 to April 28, according to a city press release. Last year, the program rehabilitated over 100 homes with the help of more than 900 volunteers.

“Project Shine is designed to provide free assistance to homeowners with minor home exterior repairs or accessibility upgrades through the City of Huntington’s Planning and Development Department,” the press release said.

Maintenance assistance includes siding, exterior walls, porches, floors, handrails, roofs, windows, doors, eaves, fascia, soffits, gutters, downspouts, wheelchair ramps, exterior lighting, weatherization and door sealing, the press release said.

Homeowners are eligible to apply if they meet these requirements:

  • The home is located within Huntington city limits
  • The single-family home is occupied by the owner
  • The household (all living in the home) meets specific income eligibility limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
  • Mortgage payment, taxes, municipal and refuse fees are current
  • Application and supporting documentation is completed

In 2021, Project Shine began as a pilot program in three neighborhoods: Highlawn, the West End and Fairfield.

Ben Newhouse, the city’s community development specialist, recently told The Herald-Dispatch that more than 1,400 volunteers are expected to come to Huntington this summer.

The press release said work will be from June 12 to July 13 and will be completed by four volunteer work camps with youth and adult volunteers. Local churches and public schools will provide the camps with housing accommodations.

To learn more about the eligibility requirements, guidelines and the application process, visit huntingtonshine.com, call 304-696-4418 or email projectshine@huntingtonwv.gov.

