HUNTINGTON — A City of Huntington program aimed at rehabilitating houses is taking applications this year.
Applications for Project Shine can be submitted from March 22 to April 28, according to a city press release. Last year, the program rehabilitated over 100 homes with the help of more than 900 volunteers.
“Project Shine is designed to provide free assistance to homeowners with minor home exterior repairs or accessibility upgrades through the City of Huntington’s Planning and Development Department,” the press release said.
Maintenance assistance includes siding, exterior walls, porches, floors, handrails, roofs, windows, doors, eaves, fascia, soffits, gutters, downspouts, wheelchair ramps, exterior lighting, weatherization and door sealing, the press release said.
Homeowners are eligible to apply if they meet these requirements:
The home is located within Huntington city limits
The single-family home is occupied by the owner
The household (all living in the home) meets specific income eligibility limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Mortgage payment, taxes, municipal and refuse fees are current
Application and supporting documentation is completed
In 2021, Project Shine began as a pilot program in three neighborhoods: Highlawn, the West End and Fairfield.
Ben Newhouse, the city’s community development specialist, recently told The Herald-Dispatch that more than 1,400 volunteers are expected to come to Huntington this summer.
The press release said work will be from June 12 to July 13 and will be completed by four volunteer work camps with youth and adult volunteers. Local churches and public schools will provide the camps with housing accommodations.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.