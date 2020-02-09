HUNTINGTON — Residents, civic groups and nonprofit organizations in West Huntington are invited to submit Love Your Block mini-grant applications of up to $2,000 each to help transform their neighborhoods with the support of city departments.
The Love Your Block Program, coordinated by Cities of Service, enables local governments to engage people in neighborhood revitalization efforts benefiting low-income communities. Huntington was one of 10 U.S. cities in 2018 that won the Cities of Service City Hall AmeriCorps VISTA Love Your Block competition.
The competition allowed Huntington to hire two AmeriCorps VISTA members for two years to develop and implement a strategy for eliminating property blight in West Huntington through home repairs, lot transformations and community cleanups. Huntington was also awarded $25,000 to be used for mini-grants in the target area of 1st Street to 28th Street West between river and rail.
Examples of mini-grant applications that are eligible for funding include, but are not limited to, minor exterior home improvements, graffiti removal, tree planting, creating flower beds and community gardens.
Grant workshops for those interested in applying for a Love Your Block mini-grant will be conducted in February and March at various locations and times. Visit the Love Your Block Facebook page for more details on when and where these events will take place.
The application deadline for 2020 Love Your Block mini-grant projects is March 15. Grantees will be announced by the end of April.
Applications are now available in the Planning and Zoning Office, located in Room 2 on the main floor of Huntington City Hall, and at The Wild Ramp and Cicada on 14th Street West. Applications can also be downloaded from the city of Huntington’s website, www.cityofhuntington.com.
For more information about the Love Your Block mini-grant program, contact Charlotte Riestenberg at riestenbergc@huntingtonwv.gov or Sarah Short at shorts@huntingtonwv.gov. They can be reached at 304-696-5540, ext. 2092. More information is also available at facebook.com/WestHuntingtonLYB.