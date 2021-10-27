HUNTINGTON — Action for the process of increasing the bonding capacity for Tanyard Station is on the Cabell County Commission agenda for this week.
The item will be discussed at Thursday’s meeting. Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the Cabell County Courthouse.
This is the last step in the process to increase the bonding capacity for the TIF district from the original estimate of $9 million to $15 million, said Carrie Cecil, a lawyer with Frost Brown Todd who represents Tanyard Station.
On Aug. 12, commissioners voted to send an application to increase the bonding capacity to the West Virginia Development Office for its approval. Once the office approved it, the application would be sent back to the county commission for review. The county commission held a public hearing on the matter during that meeting. Cecil said the Development Office approved the application.
In August, Brent Roswall, a co-owner of Interstate Commercial Real Estate Services, the developer of Tanyard Station, said the original capacity was created based on estimates. He said the cost of building materials and contractor prices had increased more than accounted for in the original budget.
Tanyard Station plans to add 273,000 square feet square feet to the existing development. The development is located in Barboursville near the junction of U.S. 60 and Big Ben Bowen Highway.
In an August interview with The Herald-Dispatch about the expansion, Roswall said presuming there are no new COVID issues affecting supplies and workforce, construction on the second phase of the project could begin this fall or early spring 2022 and be completed in October or November of next year.
“Once completed, phase two will consist of adding 112,000 square feet of retail, 105,000 square feet of a climate control storage facility and a 56,000-square feet hotel,” Roswall previously said. “After the completion of phase two we will have a half-acre outlet left that will accommodate small retail or a restaurant.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.