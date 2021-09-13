CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals isn’t open for business, but it is open for judicial applicants as of Thursday afternoon.
The state Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications from people who are interested in being appointed as one of the three intermediate court judges who will hear appeals in certain cases from circuit and family courts throughout the state starting in July 2022.
The application deadline is Oct. 11, according to the email from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will submit a list of recommendations to the governor after conducting interviews, likely in November and December. Justice is responsible for appointing the three judges from the Commission’s recommendations.
The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission predates the establishment of the intermediate court and is responsible for establishing application processes for judicial vacancies throughout the state and making recommendations to the governor as to whom should fill those vacancies.
The applicants will be applying for three separate terms on the court.
Following Justice’s initial appointments in 2022, elections for subsequent judges will be staggered, in 2024, 2026 and 2028, so the judges Justice appoints, respectively, will have two-year, four-year and six-year terms.
Applicants are required to pick which of those terms they’re seeking in a cover page for their applications.
After the elections, an intermediate court judge’s term will be 10 years. An intermediate court judge will be paid $142,500 annually, under the terms set in the West Virginia Appellate Reorganization Act the Legislature passed earlier this year.
To qualify as a judge on the intermediate court, a candidate must be a resident of West Virginia and a member of the West Virginia State Bar.
They also are required to have been admitted to the State Bar for 10 years, and have a minimum of five years’ experience in “preparing and presenting cases or hearing actions and making decisions on the basis of record” in federal, state or local courts, or other administrative agencies or regulatory bodies, according to the law.
They also must have been a resident of West Virginia for at least five years, according to the news release from the Governor’s Office.
Intermediate court judges are subject to the same nonpartisan elections that take place during the primary election when a judicial term expires. The intermediate judges also are subject to existing ethical policies for judges, including not practicing law or holding any other public office while serving as a judge.
Applications for the intermediate court judicial positions are available on the governor’s website.