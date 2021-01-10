Applications for all three of The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs are currently open, with deadlines approaching.
The Center for Rural Development has three different youth programs targeted towards students in grades 8-11. Rogers Scholars, for current high school sophomores; Rogers Explorers, for current middle school eighth graders; and the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI), for students in grades 9-11.
In order to be eligible for The Center’s youth programs, students have to live in its 45-county service area, which includes Boyd, Carter, Lawrence and Pike counties of Kentucky.
Applications for the Rogers Scholars program are due at midnight Jan. 31. Rogers Scholars — The Center’s flagship youth program — is open to high school rising juniors in southern and eastern Kentucky seeking to build their skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, technology, and community service.
Applications for the Rogers Explorers program are due at midnight Feb. 28. Rogers Explorers is a three-day, two-night leadership program which focuses on building skills in leadership, community service, and STEM career exploration.
Applications for the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) are due at midnight March 31. ELI is a week-long program held at The Center in Somerset, Kentucky. Students spend the week creating a business idea and developing a plan to pitch to a group of judges. The week concludes with a Business Concept Competition. Students from the winning team receive a scholarship offer from EKU valued at $16,000. Students apply during their 9th, 10th, and 11th grade year.
Each application is now available online through the Google Classroom platform. The application classroom codes are available at centeryouthprograms.com. Students go to The Center’s youth programs website to get the classroom code and they use it to connect to the application via Google Classroom.
For more information, contact Allison Cross at across@centertech.com or call The Center at 606-677-6000.