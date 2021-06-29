HUNTINGTON — Former Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler resigned at the start of Monday’s city council meeting. Now, the Huntington City Council is seeking her replacement.
Wheeler, who was also the council’s chairwoman, stepped down from her position as she recently moved to a home outside of District 4. The city charter requires council members to live in the district they represent.
When a council member resigns, the remaining council members may select a replacement. The new council member will serve out the rest of the term. Wheeler’s term ends on Dec. 31, 2024.
The city clerk will accept applications from District 4 residents until Tuesday, July 13, at 4:30 p.m. Those who want to apply can pick up an application at the clerk’s office, which is Room 16 in City Hall. According to a city press release, applications should include the applicant’s name, address, phone number, email address, education, work experience and civic involvement.
The application must be signed before the city clerk or a notary. Applicants can provide additional information at their discretion.
Here are some qualifications to be considered for the vacancy:
- Must be a citizen of the United States.
- Must be a qualified elector and resident of the city and of City Council District 4. District 4 includes the South Side, South Hills and Harveytown neighborhoods.
- Must remain a resident of their district during the term of office.
- Members shall not during their term of office hold any other public office, be a member of any political executive committee or be a city employee.
The City of Huntington has a link to a Google Map on the city council page to see a definite outline of district boundaries.
After she announced her resignation, Wheeler said she would want to help the next District 4 representative in any way that she can.
“I’m confident that they will have a lot of wonderful candidates from District 4 and whomever is selected by the rest of city council, I will be on hand to help that person and I can answer questions or make introductions with some of the more involved members of the neighborhoods,” Wheeler said.
In accordance with the City Charter, the former Vice Chairman, Mike Shockley, is now serving as the council’s chairman. On Monday, the other city council members elected Councilwoman Holly Smith Mount to become the new vice chairwoman.
At the end of Monday’s council meeting, Shockley acknowledged Wheeler’s public service. In addition to her time on the city council, she has been part of Generation Huntington, the Tri-State Transit Authority board, the Planning and Zoning Commission and other civic groups.
“She and I were friends before we came onto city council and will be friends for years to come. I want to personally thank her for her service and the long conversations she and I have had about this city,” Shockley said. “And I am confident that we will see her name on a yard sign again one day. That this is goodbye for now, not forever.”