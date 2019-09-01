HUNTINGTON — Twenty-four people have applied to become the executive director of the newly revived Huntington Human Relations Commission, which investigates claims of discrimination arising in the city.
A search committee will now narrow down the number of applicants before holding interviews. One application will then be recommended to Mayor Steve Williams, who will ultimately make a final hiring decision.
The commission held a meeting Tuesday, the first since City Council members filled all 11 seats on the commission in July. It was also the first time the city has had an active Human Relations Commission in about eight years.
The Huntington Human Relations Commission investigates and holds hearings on cases of alleged discrimination arising from the city's nondiscrimination ordinance. The commission may then issue subpoenas to investigate complaints and order companies or individuals to cease and desist any unlawful discriminatory practices. Commission members may issue penalties such as fines, repayment of lost wages and other compensation.
The city's previous Human Relations Commission was formally disbanded in 2011 amid a lack of funding. It was revived this year after council members set aside money in the city's 2019-20 fiscal year budget. Bringing back the commission has been one of Williams' goals for several years.
Without a commission in place, the city had no mechanism to investigate alleged violations of its nondiscrimination ordinance.
Huntington's ordinance makes unlawful any discrimination on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, age, blindness, disability or veteran status.
During Tuesday's meeting, commission members heard an update about the ongoing search for an executive director. They then elected a chairman and vice chairman from among commission members.
Commission member Elisha E.J. Hassan, who is leading the five-person search committee, said he set a Sept. 3 deadline for ranking the 24 applications and narrowing them down to six.
Applicants are being ranked from one to 10 on how well they match the position's job description. Among the qualifications for the job, candidates should have considerable knowledge of civil rights practices, experience working with complaints, experience in building a budget and the ability to train and lead staff. The person should also have a four-year degree from a college or university in either criminal justice, sociology, industrial relations, management or a related field. There's also a preference for those with a minimum of two years working in municipal government.
The rankings will narrow candidates to the top six before committee members will hold at least two rounds of interviews. The committee will then bring a preferred applicant before the full 11-member commission for their approval. If approved, the person will be recommended to Williams for the position.
According to the budget approved by City Council earlier this year, Williams has the option to pay the incoming executive director an annual salary up to $43,898. Council members also set aside $29,575 to hire a part-time administrative assistant to work under the executive director.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, commission members selected the Rev. Timothy Dixon to serve as chairman and Kelli Johnson as vice chairwoman of the commission.
Dixon said he looks forward to getting to work and thanked the search committee members for moving the executive director application process along.
"This is a considerable task," Dixon said. "I think we should be very happy that 24 people responded. That's quite a response for already breathing life into this process. That's kind of important."
Members agreed to hold regular meetings the fourth Tuesday of every month at 2:30 p.m., meaning the commission's next scheduled meeting is Sept. 24 at Huntington City Hall.
