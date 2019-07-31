WINFIELD, W.Va. - Putnam County students entering Pre-K, kindergarten, second, seventh and 12th grades must have dental exams from a dentist and a well-child exam from a health care provider within the past 12 months. Proof of these exams must be submitted to the school office upon return to school.
Students also must be up to date on immunizations. Those entering seventh and 12th grades are required to have Tdap and meningococcal vaccines.
The Putnam County Health Department (across the street from Winfield Middle School) will hold walk-in immunization clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, 20 and 21. Bring your insurance card, immunization record, and if your child is under the age of 18, a parent must be present. The health department takes appointments from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 304-757-2541.
For more information, contact Sharla Griffith, Putnam County Schools, at 304-586-0500, ext. 1111.