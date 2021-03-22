HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council unanimously approved a roughly $63.35 million budget for the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year during its meeting Monday night.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams commended council, which consists of a majority of new members, as well as his administration on having spent more than 12 hours combing through the budget over the past month.
Williams said the budget before council is conservative not only in its projected revenue, but also in its expenses.
Despite this, Williams said raises are still being given to employees as part of contracts with the city’s three bargaining units in the police, fire and public works departments. Comparable raises are also being given to Williams’ administration and professional staff.
He added that the budgets for the police and fire departments remain at record highs.
The upcoming fiscal year runs July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
For the 2022 fiscal year, the city is projecting a decrease of an estimated $1.59 million from the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2021.
Much of this can be attributed to the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as measures the city has taken to lessen the burden on businesses and community members as a result.
This has included lowering the B&O and refuse fee to zero, a measure that is currently only approved through March 31.
The biggest projected drops in revenues are present in the B&O tax, which is projected to decrease by roughly $2 million — from $13.5 million to $11.5 million — and the city’s service fee, which is projected to decrease by $1 million — from $8.3 million to $7.3 million.
On the expenditure side, an increase of roughly $462,000 was approved for the mayor’s office, increasing its budget to roughly $1.09 million. This is mainly attributed to an increase in salaries of just under $200,000 as well as the creation of a new project for the city known as Innovation Projects, which Williams announced during his State of the City address.
For this line item, the city has budgeted $250,000 to “provide City Council a process wherein an idea can be evaluated, measured and discussed and ultimately receive seed funding to determine whether it is worthy of pursuing,” Williams explained during his address.
This follows with the city’s pattern of pursing innovation whenever possible, having created a director of innovation position in the mayor’s office last year.
A director of council and citizen engagement was also added; council members approved former councilman Mark Bates for this position in January. The role is budgeted for $46,272 under constituent services.
During a budget hearing with city council, Williams said he is also working to create a Mayor’s Council on Drug Control Policy and Public Health. Williams said the council would be made up of individuals in the community and partners around the state, as well as nationally, to advise the city in how to be innovative in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing to address the drug epidemic.
He added that he intends to eventually hire a director for this council and has allocated $99,628 in his office to do so.
Williams said this would be a refocusing of efforts made in 2014 when the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy was created, but also would focus on public health in addition to the drug epidemic, as the name suggests.
The budget for the fire department sits at roughly $14.38 million for the 2022 fiscal year and was increased by about $186,000 from the previous year.
This includes a pay raise for firefighters as part of a three-year contract with the fire union, the International Association of Firefighters Local 28. This is the third and final year of that contract, which locked in a 12% pay raise spread out evenly over the course of three years.
No change to the staffing number was proposed for this budget. Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader informed council members during a February budget hearing that the department is approved for 94 firefighters, not including herself, and is currently two firefighters shy of meeting that number.
The budget for the police department was approved for roughly $15.38 million for the coming fiscal year, an increase of just under $141,000 from the 2021 fiscal year.
This increase included a raise for officers as part of a three-year contract approved by their union, Huntington FOP Gold Star Lodge No. 65, in 2019. Under that contract, officers were given a 5% raise for the first two years and a 2% raise for the final year, which will go into effect at the start of the upcoming fiscal year.
The police department is approved for 108 officers, not including the chief, as well as nine civilian positions.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell told council member during budget hearing that he is adding one civilian position, a mental health liaison at $43,695.
Cornwell said the department previously had a similar position paid for through a federal grant that allowed for a partnership with Prestera Mental Health Services and embedded one of their employees within the police department in order to assist them on cases involving mental health, including anything from drugs to homelessness.
He added that the department saw a great deal of success with this program and he felt it was important to bring back.
The funding for Public Works Department is split into seven different departments: inspections and permits, building maintenance, administration, traffic engineering, street and highways, motor pool and street construction, and totals roughly $6.85 million.
The total budget for these departments that encompass public works has been increased by less than $25,000. The employees in public works are also expected to receive pay raises.
In other business, council approved a contract for the Enslow Boulevard Erosion Repair project. The project was awarded to Stone Works Construction LLC of Portsmouth, Ohio, for a total cost of $30,176.
It will encompass installing approximately 119 feet of riprap armoring along the existing streambank on Fourpole Creek that is adjacent to Enslow Boulevard.
Council also approved a resolution to accept the 2021-22 Buckle Up for Life grant in the amount of $21,500 with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Toyota. The grant will allow the Highway Safety Program to provide an additional 200 car seats to low-income families in the Tri-State area.