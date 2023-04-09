CHARLESTON — April 15 is the deadline to apply for the Higher Education Grant Program (HEGP), the state’s need-based financial aid program.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission recently voted to increase the award, which helps cover the cost of tuition and fees at two- and four-year colleges and universities, to $3,300 for the 2023-24 school year. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the only application required to be considered for the grant, can be completed online at fafsa.gov.
“The Higher Education Grant is a lifeline for many of our students,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s chancellor of higher education. “Those who qualify for both the HEGP and Promise Scholarship are in a strong position to leave college debt-free.”
“Anyone planning to enroll in college within the next 12 months should file the FAFSA to see if they are eligible for the HEGP,” Tucker said, “and that includes older first-time students or adults returning to college to retrain.”
For assistance filing the FAFSA, students and families are encouraged to call the state’s financial aid hotline at 877-987-7664. Students are also encouraged to sign up for West Virginia’s text-message college counseling program, “Txt 4 Success,” by visiting cfwvconnect.com/txt-4-success/.
