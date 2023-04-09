The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — April 15 is the deadline to apply for the Higher Education Grant Program (HEGP), the state’s need-based financial aid program.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission recently voted to increase the award, which helps cover the cost of tuition and fees at two- and four-year colleges and universities, to $3,300 for the 2023-24 school year. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the only application required to be considered for the grant, can be completed online at fafsa.gov.

