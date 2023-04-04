The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

alcohol.TIF

Last year, 873 helpline callers cited alcohol as their primary drug, according to HELP4WV, the state's mental health and addiction helpline. The only drugs cited more frequently were heroin and methamphetamine.

 Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Alcohol misuse is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States, with nearly 100,000 people dying from alcohol-related causes each year, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

That is why April is Alcohol Awareness Month. The goal is to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol misuse and help those struggling with addiction find support and treatment.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you