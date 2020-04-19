SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Aqua Ohio plans to donate $1,000 to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank with the request that the funds be earmarked for use in Lawrence County. The donation is part of a statewide $15,000 initiative to provide relief to Aqua customers through Ohio food banks.
Aqua serves customers in South Point, Chesapeake and portions of Burlington and Fayette townships in the county.
“Because of the food bank’s ability to leverage donations — feeding so many people with each dollar — and their network that allows them to efficiently reach the most vulnerable among our customers, we felt this contribution was an important step toward helping people in need,” said President Ed Kolodziej.
Flexible payment options are available to Aqua Ohio customers having trouble with their utility bills. Call 877-987-2782 or email custservreply@aquaamerica.com for information.