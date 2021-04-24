HUNTINGTON — In celebration of the city’s efforts to maintain local trees, officials put down new roots Friday.
Huntington was recently honored with a Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation. The city has received this title for 21 years in a row.
To mark the occasion, local and state officials planted a black gum tree in Harris Riverfront Park on Friday. The plant will provide park visitors with lots of shade at 50 to 60 feet tall when it reaches maturity in 20 years.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, Councilwoman Teresa Johnson and Courtney Proctor Cross, who is the chairwoman of the city’s Urban Forestry Advisory Committee, covered the tree with dirt. The plant is near the park’s floodwall and parking lot.
“Those individuals who first moved into Huntington made sure that we were planting those big towering trees,” the mayor said. “Here we are 150 years later still continuing that tradition.”
Before the planting, Williams read a proclamation that recognized Arbor Day within Huntington, highlighted the importance of having trees and encouraged residents to preserve the city’s urban forest. Trees can stabilize ground from erosion, increase property value and provide natural beauty for residents.
National Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April, according to the Arbor Day Foundation’s website. The holiday started in Nebraska after a state politician called for a tree planting holiday in the state.
Andy Sheetz, who is a partnership coordinator with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, said about 17 cities across the state received a Tree City USA designation this year.
Sheetz said for those who want to celebrate Arbor Day, the best activity they could do is to plant a tree.
“Trees need to be cared for and they need to be planted constantly,” Sheetz said.