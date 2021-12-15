Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Governor Andy Beshear, speaks as local officials announce funding for 17 different projects in Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Ashland.
Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman speaks as local officials announce funding for 17 different projects in Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Ashland.
Former governor of Kentucky Steve Beshear speaks as local officials announce funding for 17 different projects in Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Ashland.
ASHLAND — “Bringing hope back” is the way Rocky Adkins, senior adviser to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, described the announcement that Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) was moving forward with plans to bring a new treatment center to Greenup County.
“I am happy to stand here to tell you the Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital campus is coming back to life,” Adkins said.
Adkins joined Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, along with several other state and local officials, to make the announcement during a ceremony at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in downtown Ashland on Tuesday.
Tim Robinson, ARC’s president and CEO, said the company has signed a letter of intent with Bon Secours Mercy Hospital for the purchase of a portion of the former hospital that closed down April 30, 2020.
“Eastern Kentucky has been significantly impacted by the addiction crisis, and we fell a tremendous responsibility to ensure our fellow Kentuckians can access the resources and service they need to begin their journeys to recovery,” Robinson said. “Today marks a major milestone in our plans to bring hope, purpose and recovery to Greenup County, and we are thankful for the community’s support as we move forward with this initiative.”
Robinson said ARC estimates 250 jobs will be created to operate and support the facility.
Robinson said ARC, headquartered in Louisa, Kentucky, has been operating a network of more than 30 addiction treatment centers in 20 eastern and central Kentucky counties since 2010.
In a prepared statement, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Robinson and ARC on its achievement.
“When I got the news of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closing last year after nearly 70 years of service, I was truly disappointed. The fact that it is being reopened to help Kentuckians in recovery is going to bring hope to this region and help so many people transform their lives, in addition to investing in the local economy by creating 250 new jobs,” the governor’s statement said.
Lt. Gov. Coleman and Adkins presented funding for 17 different projects in Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties at the event.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
