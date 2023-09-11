Gayle Manchin, ARC Federal Co-Chair, speaks while helping announce nearly $14 million in ARC INSPIRE grants during a press conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Gayle Manchin, ARC Federal Co-Chair, speaks while helping announce nearly $14 million in ARC INSPIRE grants during a press conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
ASHLAND — Recovery from substance use disorder is an achievement to be celebrated, but it's only the first piece for those learning how to get back into society, according to Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
"We know that there are many obstacles those in recovery can face as they tried to enter or re-enter the workforce," Manchin said. "We need to confront this and understand that this is not a singular event, but it is rather a continuum that calls upon all of us in our community to be a part of the solution. It is a collaborative effort between the judicial system, law enforcement, education, elected officials, health care workers, and most importantly the business community that will reach out and say, 'Yes, we will give people a second chance,'" Manchin said Monday.
Manchin was at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland in advance of the ARC’s 2023 Annual Conference, where she announced that the ARC had awarded nearly $14 million to 43 projects, including 12 in West Virginia, through its Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative.
Manchin said INSPIRE aims to address Appalachia’s substance use disorder (SUD) crisis with investments in projects that create or expand services in the recovery ecosystem leading to workforce entry and re-entry.
The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute in Charleston was awarded $478,000 to create employment opportunities for persons in recovery and expand access to the life-saving overdose reversal drug naloxone.
In partnership with the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI), and HarborPath, the funding will assist the institute in establishing a new community outreach and employment program across 15 high-risk counties in West Virginia and Kentucky. The program will provide employment opportunities for up to 10 people in recovery and/or the justice system; working with local police departments and the PAARI Recovery Corps to educate community members about the use of naloxone, overdose prevention, and SUD treatment and recovery resources. The project will also include the distribution of the ONEbox, an emergency opioid response kit designed to provide on-demand training for response to overdose within these communities.
Two other Charleston programs received grant awards. The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) will receive $50,000 for the PAAC Recovery Expansion project. PAAC will develop a comprehensive project plan to formalize a partnership between the Kanawha County American Jobs Center, Connectivity Training Center, Modivcare and Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County to better coordinate resources for members of underserved communities in recovery, according to the grant. PAAC’s plan will outline steps to establish partnerships, coordinate resources and develop systems for a program that connects SUD and medication-assisted treatment patients in recovery with employment and skills training, educational resources and transportation to allow them opportunities to provide for themselves and their families.
A grant of $50,000 went to Keep Your Faith Corporation (KYFC) for the West Side Grown — Bridging a Gap in the Workforce Ecosystem project. According to the grant, KYFC will conduct a year-long feasibility study to identify and bridge gaps for underserved and marginalized recovery populations across West Virginia. It showed demographics for the West Side of Charleston are unique, as 20% of the community is 65 and older, 17.2% of the population lives in poverty and 11% of the population is African American, compared to the state's 3.7%. The resulting research and study will help KYFC identify the best ways to implement a more culturally responsive model for successful recovery-to-work in this area.
Two grants were awarded to recipients in Scioto County, Ohio. Shawnee State University in Portsmouth will receive $499,102 for a program in cooperation with other agencies "to close gaps in regional recovery-to-work services across southern Ohio and Appalachian Kentucky’s northern counties." Project REACH of New Boston, Ohio, will receive $496,128 to employ three new specialized career mentors and a special populations liaison to provide services to about 530 people recovering from SUD in Scioto, Pike and Jackson counties who are in probation and recovery programs in the three counties.
Kentucky received five INSPIRE grant awards, including $500,000 to the Thrive Community Coalition in Inez, Kentucky, for the Come Alive: Nurturing Recovery Through Training and Employment project. Through an existing partnership with the Martin County court system prosecutor’s office, individuals near the conclusion of their residential treatment program or at enrollment of their intensive outpatient program will be referred to the Come Alive program for peer mentoring, assessment and job training, according to the grant. In addition, an employer liaison will develop employer partnerships with local businesses and increase awareness of the benefits to second-chance employment. The project is expected to serve and improve 140 workers and 20 businesses.
“In Kentucky and across the Appalachian region, we believe all of our people are entitled to healthy and happy lives,” ARC 2023 States’ Co-Chair and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during the event. “We want anyone battling addiction to know they are not alone, and they matter. No matter how long the road to recovery may be, Kentucky and leaders across the ARC region are here to support them.”
In addition to the nearly $14 million INSPIRE award package, Manchin also announced additional funding for a $265,607 ARISE planning grant to the Upper Cumberland Development District that will strengthen a network of SUD recovery-to-work efforts across six Appalachian states, including West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
"In collaboration with their state partners, the Upper Cumberland Development District will use the ARISE funding to create a multi-state employer toolkit and long-term strategy to engage individuals across Appalachia in SUD recovery into the workforce," Manchin said.
Monday's announcement has brought INSPIRE to a grand total of nearly $42 million invested across 126 projects since the initiative launched in April 2021, Manchin added.
"Together, the projects will impact 349 Appalachian counties, improve 2,178 businesses and help prepare 9,772 individuals for new opportunities in the workforce," she said.
Manchin said ARC is expecting to issue a Notice of Solicitation for Applications (NOSA) for the next round of INSPIRE grant opportunities in January 2024. Additional information and resources are available at arc.gov/SUD.
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
