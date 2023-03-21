ASHLAND — It's official. After a competitive application process, Ashland has been selected as the location for the Appalachian Regional Commission's 2023 annual conference.
Gayle Manchin, ARC federal co-chair, along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Ashland.
"Today is a big day for this city, this county and this entire region," said Beshear, who is also the ARC states’ co-chair. "We are committed to the success of our Appalachian region — an area that is unique and full of incredible people, and they deserve forward-thinking investments, they deserve growth, and they deserve a whole bunch of new jobs and that's why I am excited to announce the annual Appalachian Regional Conference will be held right here in Ashland this summer."
Beshear said the conference theme is "Appalachia Rises: Resilience, Strength & Transformation" and will take place Sept. 11 and 12.
"We expect an influx of hundreds of thousands of dollars in the region, hundreds of people coming in and an opportunity to highlight the very best of eastern Kentucky," he said. "This is an amazing opportunity to bring in so many Appalachian region supporters from across the country to spend time in eastern Kentucky, in Ashland and in Boyd County. We are going to showcase the beauty of eastern Kentucky."
Beshear said the conference will have a special focus on the importance of resiliency and collaboration in the region.
"Governors from many of ARC's 13 states, as well as hundreds of partners and economic development experts will attend," he said. "Together we'll work to strengthen Appalachia by creating and expanding workforce development and growing sectors like outdoor recreation, developing entrepreneurs, and building leadership and community capacity."
Manchin said collaboration has always been the key to growth in the Appalachian region.
“As such, ARC looks forward to the opportunity to gather in Ashland with our partners from across all of our region’s 13 states for our annual conference," she said. "This convening will allow ARC’s local, state, and federal partners to come together to share ideas, foster support and create forward-thinking plans for Appalachia’s bright future, all while enjoying the energy and revitalization of downtown Ashland, Kentucky.”
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins said a rising tide raises all ships and the conference's theme is very appropriate.
"Our city is going through a transformation," he said. "We are doing things differently to get different results and we are going to see things change for the better for this city and our community because of the hard work of our commission, our citizens and our tourism office. Sometimes the hardest work is done on the local level."
Perkins said state, county and city officials are working together better than ever before.
"Why are we doing that? Because we are stronger and better together," he said. "We are proud to be the host of this conference."
Brandy Clark, executive director of Visit Ashland, the city's tourism office, says she is honored to play a small role in the metamorphosis taking place.
"We continue to rise above the adversity that threatened to depress our area over the past two years," she said. "I hope you can tell that county wide we have been on gas and no brakes. I believe that momentum has (brought) us to what's happening today. We are deeply grateful to Gov. Beshear for recognizing the potential of our community."
Clark said the conference gives an opportunity to showcase Ashland.
"We just hit the opportunity lottery and we will make Ashland, Kentucky shine," she said.
Beshear said it was fitting the conference theme will also focus on resilience.
“Last year, eastern Kentucky was hit by the worst flooding in our state’s history. As we recover together, the strength and spirit our people have shown has been amazing," he said. "We’re excited to welcome hundreds to Ashland for this great event, and we’re ready to continue our work with the ARC as we rebuild and transform our Appalachian region.”
Manchin added that the ARC has also opened the call for conference programming.
"We are encouraging folks to apply to participate in this conference with programming topics and breakout sessions," she said.
Submissions are due April 21, Manchin said.
More details about the conference program and how to register will be released this summer, she said.