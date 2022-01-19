HUNTINGTON — After becoming the first Appalachian Regional Commission federal co-chair from West Virginia, Gayle Manchin says it was a priority to see economic and workforce development projects in her home state.
“Every time I am back in the state working from my office here, I always try to schedule tours and see the great work that is being done by West Virginia people in West Virginia,” Manchin said.
Manchin’s schedule Wednesday morning included a tour of Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory at 1040 Vernon St., in Huntington’s Westmoreland neighborhood.
Manchin was invited to the newly revitalized community meeting space that features a solar installation learning center, agricultural distribution facility and artist studios by Coalfield Development CEO Brandon Dennison following a roundtable discussion at the White House the pair attended last month.
“I almost could not believe I was sitting at that table,” he said. “All of them genuinely wanted to hear what is going on in coal country and how can we create jobs in coal country.”
Dennison says he, along with Manchin, emphasized that rebuilding the coalfield economy is not a simple workforce issue.
“These are people, and this is not just a technical problem,” he said. “This is a real human issue. We have people dealing with recovery from substance abuse disorders, struggling with housing issues, transportation issues, child-care issues and health care issues, so Mrs. Manchin really drove the message that you can’t leave out the human element when you are talking about economic development. You have to have the wraparound supports to make sure the people can take advantage of these new opportunities that are coming.”
Dennison said Manchin’s position as a co-chair of the ARC puts her in a great position to continue to help transform southern West Virginia from its past coal economy to a new, climate-resilient economy.
“We are excited to have her here,” Dennison said. “She is now the co-chair of the ARC, and there is really no more important federal entity than the Appalachian Regional Commission. I think she is excited to learn more about our unique model and how we do economic and workforce development here in southern West Virginia.”
Dennison said Coalfield Development is spearheading the Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT) Now Coalition, which consists of dozens of public and private partners working to expand emerging climate-resilient sectors of the local economy including the state’s two largest cities, Huntington and Charleston, as well as its two largest universities, West Virginia University and Marshall University.
“ACT Now is led by some of the most innovative community and economic development nonprofits in the state, including the West Virginia Community Development Hub, Advantage Valley, The Nature Conservancy and Generation West Virginia,” he said.
Dennison said more than 20 employers are supporting the coalition, committing to increase employment and investment in the region. It includes initiatives in green manufacturing, solar power, reuse and recycling, local agriculture, technology and reclamation of abandoned mine sites.
He said the coalition is seeking nearly $100 million in new investment to spark fresh investment and new business activity.
Dennison and Manchin also talked about Coalfield Development’s application in the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
“We were selected as one of 60 finalists out of over 500 applications across the country,” he said. “The ARC is going to be a huge ally and partner in our next phase of the challenge.”
Manchin said the ARC is offering technical assistance and support for any type of information needed for the next phase of the challenge.
“We are right there with them,” she said. “We are also working with (U.S. Commerce) Secretary (Gina) Raimondo and others, bringing all these people together, saying this is what we can do and we can do it better. This is a wonderful opportunity to move forward and get that big grant that can help these communities thrive and compete.”
Dennison said to get the grant dollars, they will need matching funds.
“The ARC dollars are eligible to be part of the match in the challenge, so having Mrs. Manchin’s support is a really big deal,” he said.
Dennison said phase one applications were submitted in October, and it was announced in December they were a phase one winner.
“Now we have until March 15 to finish our phase two applications and will hear by September if we are one of the 30 winners or not,” Dennison said.
Following her visit to West Edge, Manchin visited Marshall University, where her visit included a working luncheon with researchers who are focused on a variety of projects, services and outreach concentrating on West Virginia’s economy. Following a roundtable discussion, Manchin met with new Marshall President Brad Smith.
“I am honored that Co-Chair Manchin visited with us today,” Smith said in a news release. “As a former educator, and now as leader of the ARC, she understands and appreciates how investments in higher education are investments in innovation. We at Marshall are collaborators, and we are committed to work with state and local leaders to strengthen our economy, grow jobs and keep our talent here at home. We are leaning in on economic, workforce and community development projects, and today was all about having the opportunity to learn about the commission’s priorities and also update the ARC team on our work in these essential areas. Our conversation was productive, and I look forward to working with her and her team.”
Manchin commended the staff and faculty at Marshall for their commitment to Appalachian education and workforce training.
“I offer my warmest congratulations to President Smith on his new role at the university and appreciate the time we had for discussion on the future of education and its connection with entrepreneurship and economic development in our region,” Manchin said. “I look forward to building on our shared passion as we work together toward creating new, exciting opportunities for all Appalachians.”