HUNTINGTON — Ancient artifacts, a Native American flute-making display, prehistoric pottery, a special guest and more are planned for “Archaeology Day” at The Wild Ramp in Old Central City in Huntington on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Wild Ramp has teamed with the West Virginia Council for Archaeology, Bob Maslowski of Mud River Books, West Virginia Humanities Council and some folks from Marshall University for the event that is free and open to the public, according to Matt Moore, programs coordinator with the Wild Ramp.
“We want folks to come inspect several ancient artifacts, as well as native artifacts that include spent projectiles and arrowheads,” Moore said. “They can also experience a Native American flute maker displaying his craft and take part in demonstrations on flint knapping and prehistoric pottery.”
Moore says the public is encouraged to bring any old artifacts or projectiles they would like to have identified.
Also, Darla Spencer will be available to sign her new book, “Woodland Mounds in West Virginia.”
The event’s special guest will be Ostenaco (ca. 1703-1780), a Cherokee leader, who will be portrayed by Doug Wood of Hurricane in a West Virginia Humanities Council “History Alive!” program starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Wild Ramp, which is located at 555 14th St. West in Huntington.
“Ostenaco was an important Cherokee ally of Virginia military leaders during the French and Indian War,” Moore explained. “He was instrumental in recruiting and leading the Indian alliance that provided support and protection for British colonial settlements against attack by northern tribes allied with the French. His sphere of influence reached over a wide area and his relationships with Virginia leaders contributed to the expansion of English-speaking peoples into present day West Virginia.”
Ostenaco is one of the many available character presentations offered through the West Virginia Humanities Council’s History Alive! program as a means of exploring history by interacting with noteworthy historical figures. These programs provide audiences with the opportunity to question those who have shaped our history, Moore added.
“Historical characterization is the vehicle for this program,” he said. “Humanities scholars have carefully researched a variety of sources about the figures they portray such as journals, letters, official documents, speeches, autobiographies and research by other scholars in developing their presentation.”
The West Virginia Humanities Council is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing educational programs in the humanities for all West Virginians. For 40 years the West Virginia Humanities Council has been providing educational programs across the state. This program is available to both non-profit and for-profit groups.
For more information, call The West Virginia Humanities Council at 304-346-8500 or visit the website at www.wvhumanities.org.