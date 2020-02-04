ONA — After countless tournaments won, trophies earned and arrows shot, Cabell Midland High School archery coach Jonathan Clemins has brought a new meaning to the sport to over 30 students.
“We’re a family here,” Clemins said. “We travel together, we eat together, we have fun together and we win together. It’s an amazing feeling when you can take someone who shows up and just wants to give archery a try to someone who falls in love with the sport and wants to be the best.”
His efforts as well as the work of his archery team has paid off with many successes. Now, he’s working this year to find more students who love the sport at Marshall University. He is now also coaching MU’s team, which just started this year.
Clemins, originally from Fayette County, West Virginia, grew up hunting but didn’t begin shooting archery competitively until high school.
“It was never about competitive archery at the time, it was really about bow hunting,” Clemins said. “That’s where my love of archery started.”
After Cabell Midland’s archery team experienced a period of low interest three years ago, Clemins said he made the decision to begin coaching, working hard to build the team back up and give kids the opportunity to be part of a growing sport.
Since then, the team has improved tremendously, Clemins said.
The Midland archers qualified for and competed in both the West Virginia State Tournament as well as the National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2019, and also qualified to compete in the World Archery Tournament.
“This year, we’re on track to do the same, and we’re working hard to bring a state archery championship home with us,” Clemins said. “My archers have shot thousands of arrows and through their hard work our team continues to progress.”
Sixteen-year-old Cabell Midland junior Kaylee Jack said she began shooting for the team when she was a freshman, and now, as team captain, has seen first-hand the improvements her teammates have made.
“Since I’ve become a captain, I watch people shoot more often, and I can tell that everyone is working hard and trying to get better,” Jack said.
Jack, like Clemins, has been shooting a bow and arrow since she was young, and said the team’s revival gave her the opportunity to hone the skills she’d been taught as a child.
“I’ve always done it, my grandpa taught me how to do it, and I saw there was a team here and I wanted to take advantage of that,” Jack said. “I love the people, we spend a lot of time with each other, so we have learned together and grown, and obviously failed together, but I think that’s what makes us strong.”
Jack said she plans to attend Marshall University after she graduates next year, and because of Clemins’ dedication to archery, she will have the chance to continue competing in the sport she loves.
“I’m also working as the head coach for Marshall’s archery team, which just started this year,” Clemins said. “We have officially been recognized by USA Archery as a collegiate archery team.”
While Marshall’s team is working to get into a regular practice schedule, Clemins said his biggest goal is to see the new athletes fall in love with the sport.
“It’s impossible to develop someone into a high-level competitor unless they love it. Otherwise, the dedication and discipline it takes will never be there,” Clemins said. “So, we’re going to see who loves it, and then we’re going to own it. Based on our practices, Marshall is going to have a very successful archery team.”
Marshall students interested in joining the team can contact Clemins at clemins@marshall.edu for more information.