HUNTINGTON — Now in its 10th year, the Elkview Middle School Archery Tournament continues to grow with the ever-increasing demand for the growing sport in West Virginia.

The tournament took place Friday and Saturday at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex at Marshall University in Huntington. Nearly 100 elementary, middle and high school teams participated in the event, with hundreds of participants joining in the fun.

One of the largest events in the state, the tournament, the largest qualifier for the state tournament, moved in recent years to the Marshall facility to keep up with the growing interest.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.