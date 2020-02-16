HUNTINGTON — Now in its 10th year, the Elkview Middle School Archery Tournament continues to grow with the ever-increasing demand for the growing sport in West Virginia.
The tournament took place Friday and Saturday at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex at Marshall University in Huntington. Nearly 100 elementary, middle and high school teams participated in the event, with hundreds of participants joining in the fun.
One of the largest events in the state, the tournament, the largest qualifier for the state tournament, moved in recent years to the Marshall facility to keep up with the growing interest.